Dy CM G Parameshwara opposes PM, says Karnataka govt is farmer-friendly

BENGALURU: Taking strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks billing the State government as ‘an enemy of farmers’ and ‘an enemy of people’, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara questioned the intention behind the welfare measures launched by the BJP.

Taking part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a ground level reservoir at Gottigere, Parameshwara said that the Karnataka Chief Minister had launched loan waiver scheme for farmers to the tune of over `40,000 crore. “In contrast the BJP did not do anything. Over 16,000 farmers have committed suicide in the country due to their financial condition but the Centre did not help them,” he charged. “In the name of providing farmers relief, the Centre was handing out `2,000 to each farmer. This is like a bribe just before elections,” he charged. He reiterated the same views at a function at Tippagondanahalli later.

Referring to the latest Swachh Bharat Mission rankings, Parameshwara said that Bengaluru was being deliberately left out of the top ten rankings. “Political motives were behind it,” he charged.The State has undertaken numerous development projects for the people and is working on upgrading two-tier cities like Ballari, Koppal, Tumakuru, Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, he added.