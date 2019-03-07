Home States Karnataka

Hukkeri villagers seek relocation of liquor shop 

People after consuming liquor are humiliating people and teasing college-going girls everyday, they complained.

Published: 07th March 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Hattaraki and Yamakanmardi during the protest | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Villagers of Hattaraki and Yamakanmardi at Hukkeri taluk staged a protest at deputy commissioner’s office in Belagavi on Wednesday, demanding relocation of a liquor shop from the locality.

According to the villagers, they are facing several problems due to the liquor shop that opened  between Hattaraki and Yamakanmardi. Students are fearing to cross the road to reach schools and colleges. People after consuming liquor are humiliating people and teasing college-going girls everyday, they complained.

The villagers claim that due to the liquor shop, peace in village is hampered while several youths are getting addicted to alcohol. Memorandums have been submitted many a times in this regard but went in vain. People, in influence of alcohol are defaecating in open, which is bothering women. 

