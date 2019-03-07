Home States Karnataka

PM Modi calls Karnataka CM remote controlled, slammed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kalaburagi on Wednesday that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was being remote-controlled. Modi said in Hindi “Remote se Chal Rahe Mukhyamantri.’’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Express News Service

Angrily reacting to the comment, both Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah took on Modi.

Kumaraswamy said, “Modi says I am remote controlled. Even assuming that it is so, for the sake of argument, can ‘a free PM Modi’ do even half as much as I have done?’’ He continued, “No one can equal Modi in lying. People know how blatantly he cooks up issues.’’ He sarcastically noted, “The PM is a great orator, but then there is no development, it only ends with words.’’

Hitting out at Modi, Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada and its essence is, “No individuals can control a CM in a democracy. Only people can control them with their votes. May be @Narendra Modi’s experience of him being controlled from Nagpur is making him comment against others.’’

Narendra Modi Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

