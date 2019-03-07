Professor forced to apology case: Cops summon 10 ABVP men

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Responding to the complaint filed by assistant professor Sandeep Wathar, police have summoned ten members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

Wathar, assistant professor at Dr PG Halkatti Engineering College and Technology was forced to kneel down and apologise by the members of ABVP, accusing him of writing an anti-national post on his Facebook account.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Nikam said, "We have served notice to 10 ABVP members who were part of the protest that took place in the premises of the engineering college on Saturday. If they fail to turn up within the given time, action will be initiated.” No arrests have been made in connection to the case, he added.