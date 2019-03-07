Home States Karnataka

Karnataka plans new vaccine for monkey fever

The disease has been detected in Aralgodu, Sirivatte and Avivihalli areas and 14 deaths have been reported so far.

Published: 07th March 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government plans to manufacture a new vaccine which will have the potential to fight monkey fever or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) for five years. This comes in the wake of apprehensions over the efficacy of the earlier vaccine produced at the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Shivanand Patil said that he is aware that the present vaccination needs to be taken every year and this could be the reason why people are not keen on taking it. Also, there have been reports about deaths even after receiving primary and booster dose of the vaccination, he said.

The disease has been detected in Aralgodu, Sirivatte and Avivihalli areas and 14 deaths have been reported so far. “All efforts are being made to contain the spread of the disease. We have also planned to establish a permanent vaccination manufacturing as well as Research and Development centre in Shivamogga to combat the disease. We will take all measures to eradicate the disease from the region,’’ he said.

“The vaccine was earlier made in Shivamogga but later shifted to Bengaluru. Now, we are working on a proposal to establish a manufacturing unit in Shivamogga itself,” M Madangopal, former additional chief secretary, said. He is part of a committee to study on the prevention of monkey fever in Karnataka.

Madangopal and Dr Shivakumar, former dean of Mandya Institute of Medicines, are working on a detailed report on steps to take to prevent the disease and also on the research related to the disease. The report, expected to be submitted within a fortnight, will have all details including the reason for the spread of the disease and why there were so many deaths this year.

Explaining about the new campus being planned, Dr Shivakumar said this will consist of two blocks.  While one block is for administrative purpose, vaccination quality testing and diagnostic facility, the other one will have manufacturing of the vaccine and a research committee headed by a virologist, epidemiologist, microbiologist, physician, pathologist etc. The research objective will be to find out why the fever occurs and how to eradicate it.

7 deaths reported at Manipal hospital

The death toll in KFD at Kasturba Hospital at Manipal has touched seven after a patient from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga admitted in the hospital died on Wednesday morning. He was was diagnosed with KFD positive. The patient Raju was aged about 50 years. Earlier, Chandrappa aged 43 years from Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district admitted in Kasturba Hospital Manipal died on March 4. Another patient from Sagar taluk- Sita who was admitted at  Kasturba Hospital Manipal on March 3. Altogether seven deaths have been reported in Kasturba Hospital for KFD till now. 

