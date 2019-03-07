Home States Karnataka

This cold drink house quenches thirst with a punch of history

Its summer time and restaurants/shops offering cold beverages are the places to head for.

Published: 07th March 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 500 pictures adorn this shop located at city centre in Gadag town

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Its summer time and restaurants/shops offering cold beverages are the places to head for. However, for people in Gadag there is a unique beverage hub they can visit, not only to quench their thirst, but which also recalls the rich history of our country.

There are nearly 500 pictures of freedom fighter, historical figures and politicians at Bhavani Cold Drinks house located in city centre. Starting from religious figures such as Lord Buddha and Mahaveer, prominent figures in Karnataka and Indian history can be seen here. A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has found its place here. This cold drink house is almost 40 years old and a favourite hangout spot for the people in Gadag. Children love the pictures presented here and interact with the shop owners to know more about specific pictures. There are pictures of freedom fighters, politicians, social reformers among others, and its no less than a picture library telling the rich history of India.

About the beverage point

The beverage joint was established in 1980 by L D Pawar. Now his son Shankarsa Pawar runs the cold drink house. “Several colleges and private education institutes are located around our cold drink house, hence most of the people who visit during day time are students. For students watching the pictures and discussing about the figures is a major pass time whenever they visit here. We are planning to increase the number of photos and also replace some of the photos which have gone old,” Shankarsa said.

“For many of us who have settled out of Gadag, Bhavani cold drink house is a must visit place whenever we come back home town. We have grown up looking at the pictures in this cold drink centre. Many children who visit here forgot drinking or eating anything and get involved in looking at the photos,” said Gururaj Gundar from Gadag who currently works in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp