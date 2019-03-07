This cold drink house quenches thirst with a punch of history

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Its summer time and restaurants/shops offering cold beverages are the places to head for. However, for people in Gadag there is a unique beverage hub they can visit, not only to quench their thirst, but which also recalls the rich history of our country.

There are nearly 500 pictures of freedom fighter, historical figures and politicians at Bhavani Cold Drinks house located in city centre. Starting from religious figures such as Lord Buddha and Mahaveer, prominent figures in Karnataka and Indian history can be seen here. A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has found its place here. This cold drink house is almost 40 years old and a favourite hangout spot for the people in Gadag. Children love the pictures presented here and interact with the shop owners to know more about specific pictures. There are pictures of freedom fighters, politicians, social reformers among others, and its no less than a picture library telling the rich history of India.

About the beverage point

The beverage joint was established in 1980 by L D Pawar. Now his son Shankarsa Pawar runs the cold drink house. “Several colleges and private education institutes are located around our cold drink house, hence most of the people who visit during day time are students. For students watching the pictures and discussing about the figures is a major pass time whenever they visit here. We are planning to increase the number of photos and also replace some of the photos which have gone old,” Shankarsa said.

“For many of us who have settled out of Gadag, Bhavani cold drink house is a must visit place whenever we come back home town. We have grown up looking at the pictures in this cold drink centre. Many children who visit here forgot drinking or eating anything and get involved in looking at the photos,” said Gururaj Gundar from Gadag who currently works in Bengaluru.