Home States Karnataka

Cop at large after woman accuses him of cheating

 A police head constable is at large after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of cheating her by taking money for a site which he failed to sell to her.

Published: 08th March 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police head constable is at large after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of cheating her by taking money for a site which he failed to sell to her. The woman has been identified as Shruthi Prasad, 38, a resident of Manuvana in Vijayanagar. According to the complaint, in 2017 Balakrishna C befriended her, after he helped her with a case.

Balakrishna then offered her a Rs 30 lakh site in Nelamangala for just Rs 15 lakh. He also asked her to pay Rs 1 lakh for the allotment of the site. After three months, he returned Rs 2 lakh to her saying the site was not allotted. The second time when he approached her saying he was forming a new layout, Shruthi gave him Rs 13 lakh. 

But after collecting the money, Balakrishna cheated her. When Shruthi pestered him demanding that he return the money, he allegedly told her he was well-connected with the police top brass.
Shruthi got an FIR registered against him after four months, after which he disappeared. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp