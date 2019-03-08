Cop at large after woman accuses him of cheating

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A police head constable is at large after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of cheating her by taking money for a site which he failed to sell to her. The woman has been identified as Shruthi Prasad, 38, a resident of Manuvana in Vijayanagar. According to the complaint, in 2017 Balakrishna C befriended her, after he helped her with a case.

Balakrishna then offered her a Rs 30 lakh site in Nelamangala for just Rs 15 lakh. He also asked her to pay Rs 1 lakh for the allotment of the site. After three months, he returned Rs 2 lakh to her saying the site was not allotted. The second time when he approached her saying he was forming a new layout, Shruthi gave him Rs 13 lakh.

But after collecting the money, Balakrishna cheated her. When Shruthi pestered him demanding that he return the money, he allegedly told her he was well-connected with the police top brass.

Shruthi got an FIR registered against him after four months, after which he disappeared.