Home States Karnataka

ED initiated proceedings to harass DKS, Sibal tells HC

There is no scheduled offence against Shivakumar, he argued while informing the court about the Special Court discharging Shivakumar from the cases registered by the I-T Department.

Published: 08th March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal being felicitated at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday contended before the Karnataka High Court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot constitute prosecution against Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as neither an FIR nor a complaint has been filed.

Sibal, a Congress leader, argued before Justice Aravind Kumar that Section 120-B (Conspiracy) of IPC was invoked against Shivakumar with an ulterior motive to harass him by initiating proceedings under PMLA. The proceedings were initiated based on the Enforcement Directorate investigation report and this procedure is unknown to law, he said.

There is no scheduled offence against Shivakumar, he argued while informing the court about the Special Court discharging Shivakumar from the cases registered by the I-T Department. The ED sought time for arguments. Hence, the court adjourned the hearing to Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp