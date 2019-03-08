Ex-servicemen irked over ‘negligence’ by state

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The ex-servicemen committee of Kodagu alleged that the state government and the Kodagu district administration were ignoring the demands made by them and their family members.The committee threatened to hold a massive rally if the state government did not consider their requests.

“The district administration has ignored all their demands,” alleged Major General (Retd.) BA Cariappa, president of Kodagu ex-servicemen committee adding, “Many ex-soldiers were affected by last year’s floods. However, not one person has received help from the Union or state government.”

“Earlier, the government would grant nearly 10 acres land to people who have served in the army. However, now because of negligence from Kodagu district administration and Karnataka state government, the ex-servicemen of Kodagu do not posses government-sanctioned lands,” he added.