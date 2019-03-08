Kashmir man held in fake gun licence case

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police, who are investigating the case involving Kashmiri men working as gunmen in the city allegedly using fake gun licences, have arrested one person in this connection. Javid Iqbal (21), who hails from Poonch district in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), has been arrested.

TNIE had exposed that several men from J&K were working as gunmen in the city using guns with fake licences. Following its report published on March 2, DCP (South) K Annamalai directed the Puttenahalli police to register an FIR under the provisions of the Arms Act. Police found in the documents that the licence was in the name of his brother Sarfraz Ahmed and it was issued for ‘self-protection’. “The document mentioned that Iqbal was the retainer of the licence and it was limited to Poonch.

Also, it is suspected that the original licence was issued to Iqbal’s father Lal Hussain, which was later transferred to Sarfraz Ahmed. Also, the licence copy itself appears to be fake. Thus, Iqbal has been arrested,” police said.DCP (South) K Annamalai told TNIE that they have written to the District Magistrate of Poonch, seeking more details of the gun licence.

Police have also found out that Ensafeguard Securitas Pvt Ltd, the security agency which had hired gunmen from Kashmir, had violated several norms. “We have recommended the Internal Security Division (ISD), the nodal authority for private security agencies, to register case against the agency under the provisions of the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act,” Annamalai said, adding that the investigation was still on.

Around 8-10 men from Kashmir were provided as gunmen by Ensafeguard Securitas Pvt Ltd through another security agency to work at IDBI Bank’s currency chest in Puttenahalli. When a CAR police staff verified the documents, most of the licenses were found to be fake and he had reported the matter to the local police, who had not taken the case forward.