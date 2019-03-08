Home States Karnataka

Kashmir man held in fake gun licence case

TNIE had exposed that several men from J&K were working as gunmen in the city using guns with fake licences.

Published: 08th March 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police, who are investigating the case involving Kashmiri men working as gunmen in the city allegedly using fake gun licences, have arrested one person in this connection. Javid Iqbal (21), who hails from Poonch district in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), has been arrested. 

TNIE had exposed that several men from J&K were working as gunmen in the city using guns with fake licences. Following its report published on March 2, DCP (South) K Annamalai directed the Puttenahalli police to register an FIR under the provisions of the Arms Act. Police found in the documents that the licence was in the name of his brother Sarfraz Ahmed and it was issued for ‘self-protection’. “The document mentioned that Iqbal was the retainer of the licence and it was limited to Poonch.

Also, it is suspected that the original licence was issued to Iqbal’s father Lal Hussain, which was later transferred to Sarfraz Ahmed. Also, the licence copy itself appears to be fake. Thus, Iqbal has been arrested,” police said.DCP (South) K Annamalai told TNIE that they have written to the District Magistrate of Poonch, seeking more details of the gun licence.

Police have also found out that Ensafeguard Securitas Pvt Ltd, the security agency which had hired gunmen from Kashmir, had violated several norms. “We have recommended the Internal Security Division (ISD), the nodal authority for private security agencies, to register case against the agency under the provisions of the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act,” Annamalai said, adding that the investigation was still on.

Around 8-10 men from Kashmir were provided as gunmen by Ensafeguard Securitas Pvt Ltd through another security agency to work at IDBI Bank’s currency chest in Puttenahalli. When a CAR police staff verified the documents, most of the licenses were found to be fake and he had reported the matter to the local police, who had not taken the case forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp