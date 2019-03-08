Home States Karnataka

KPCC panel prepares list of probables for Lok Sabha polls 2019

Even as all senior leaders of state Congress took part in the committee meeting, many believed that the exercise was futile since the lists are unlikely to be considered.

(From left) Congress leaders H K Patil, Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, G Parameshwara and Eshwar Khandre at the preliminary meeting on Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress’ election committee met on Thursday to shortlist candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apart from the 10 seats held by Congress MPs and two held by JD(S) MPs out of 28, the committee shortlisted names for all other constituencies. The list will be submitted to Congress’ senior leadership during the screening committee meeting for further consideration.

While more than three candidates have been shortlisted for some constituencies like Bidar, Koppal, Bengaluru Central, the KPCC committee has suggested just one name for seats such as Bengaluru South and Davangere. 

Even as all senior leaders of state Congress took part in the committee meeting, many believed that the exercise was futile since the lists are unlikely to be considered. “The decision on candidates will be taken by hardly three leaders from the state along with national leaders in New Delhi. Our opinion barely matters. The meeting was a mere eyewash,” a senior leader of the Congress, who was part of the meeting, said. The party decided to leave aside seats held by its own and JD(S) MPs currently. 

According to sources, the election committee of the Congress has suggested Eshwar Khandre, C M Ibrahim, Vijay Singh for Bidar; Bayakka Meti, Veena Kashappanavar and Ajay Kumar Sarnaik for Bagalkot; Raju Alagur, Prakash Rathore, Kanta Naik and Shivaraj Tangadagi for Vijayapura; Basanagouda Badarali, Basavraj Hitnal, Virupakshappa and Basavaraj Rayareddi for Koppal; Anjali Nimbalkar, Chinnaraj Hebbalkar, Nagaraj Yadav, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Vivek Rao Patil for Belagavi. 

Vinay Kulkarni, Shakir Sanadi and Veeranna Mathikatti for Dharwad; Basavraj Shivannavar, Saleem Ahmed and D R Patil for Haveri; S S Mallikarjun for Davangere; Prashanth Deshpande, Nivedith Alva and Bheemanna Naik for Uttara Kannada; Aarthi Krishna, Pramod Madhwaraj and B K Hariprasad from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru; Ramanath Rai, Moiudin Bava and Ivan D’Souza from Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada); Rizwan Arshad, B K Hariprasad, Roshan Baig and H T Sangliana for Bengaluru Central; Priya Krishna for Bengaluru South; C Narayanaswamy, M R Seetharam, B L Shankar, R Rajkumar and B V Srinivas from Bengaluru North; Vijay Shankar and Sooraj Hedge from Mysuru.

