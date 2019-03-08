Home States Karnataka

Leopard rescued from 20-ft-deep well

A leopard was rescued from a 20-foot-deep well into which it had fallen near Panjimar in Shirva in Udupi on Thursday.

Published: 08th March 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

The four-year-old leopard that was rescued from a 20-ft-deep well at Shirva in Udupi district on Thursday

By Express News Service

UDUPI : A leopard was rescued from a 20-foot-deep well into which it had fallen near Panjimar in Shirva in Udupi on Thursday. Forest department officials said that the residents had noticed the animal in the well of one Piyush Monis in the morning. Staff from the Udupi Range of the Forest Division rushed to the spot and managed to safely rescue the animal and released it into the reserve forest. The caged leopard was a four-year-old female.

Udupi RFO Clifford Lobo told TNIE that the Forest Department officials rushed to the spot at 9.30 am and the animal was lifted from the well at around 12.30 pm. The leopard may have come in search of a prey in the night. People had been complaining of leopard sighting from many days in Shirva, he added.

Five injured in leopard attack in Chitradurga district
Chitradurga: Five people were injured, two of them grievously, when a leopard attacked them at BG Kere village in the district on Thursday. Rafiq (45) and Govindappa (40) who suffered serious injuries were taken to Challakere taluk hospital. Lakshmi Devi and Ajjanna also suffered injuries in the leopard attack. However they are now out of danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp