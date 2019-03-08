Leopard rescued from 20-ft-deep well

By Express News Service

UDUPI : A leopard was rescued from a 20-foot-deep well into which it had fallen near Panjimar in Shirva in Udupi on Thursday. Forest department officials said that the residents had noticed the animal in the well of one Piyush Monis in the morning. Staff from the Udupi Range of the Forest Division rushed to the spot and managed to safely rescue the animal and released it into the reserve forest. The caged leopard was a four-year-old female.

Udupi RFO Clifford Lobo told TNIE that the Forest Department officials rushed to the spot at 9.30 am and the animal was lifted from the well at around 12.30 pm. The leopard may have come in search of a prey in the night. People had been complaining of leopard sighting from many days in Shirva, he added.

Five injured in leopard attack in Chitradurga district

Chitradurga: Five people were injured, two of them grievously, when a leopard attacked them at BG Kere village in the district on Thursday. Rafiq (45) and Govindappa (40) who suffered serious injuries were taken to Challakere taluk hospital. Lakshmi Devi and Ajjanna also suffered injuries in the leopard attack. However they are now out of danger.