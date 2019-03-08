Home States Karnataka

Supreme Court should stop appointing HC judges, says Kapil Sibal

Sibal said the SC itself was at the centre of controversy whenever it appointed judges and hence it should give up the power to appoint judges.  

Published: 08th March 2019

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the powers given to the Supreme Court for appointment of judges to the High Courts negatively impacted the independence of the latter.

Speaking on the topic ‘prevailing scenario in Indian judiciary’ organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru on the premises of  the Karnataka High Court, Sibal said the SC itself was at the centre of controversy whenever it appointed judges and hence it should give up the power to appoint judges.  

He said that he was “very saddened” to know that the legal fraternity was divided on political lines and added that the Bar Association should rise above such issues.  AAB president A P Ranganath said a new culture called ‘high command’ has emerged of late in the judiciary when it came to the appointment of judges to the High Court. 

