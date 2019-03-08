Tense moments as farmer walks into bank with axe, demands cash

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Customers at the UCO Bank branch at Aminbhavi village got the scare of their lives when a farmer walked in wielding an axe on Tuesday evening. The man has been identified as Basappa G Mundinmani through the bank CCTV footage. Basappa entered the bank branch carrying an axe and demanded money from the cashier.

The incident came to light after the bank manager registered a complaint on Wednesday with the Dharwad Rural police station. It is said that Basappa has an account with the bank and has some dues. An official said someone had deposited a certain amount of money in Basappa’s account. Thinking that the bank will debit the money towards the loans he availed, he demanded the money from the cashier.

The manager has registered the complaint stating that the man the bank works by threatening them with the axe and demanded that they give his money credited to his account recently. However, Bank Manger Vinay declined to comment over the issue. “The complaint is registered and police are looking into the issue,” he added.

Police Superintendent Sangeeta G said Basappa is presently absconding and he has no criminal record against him. “Once we nab Basappa, more details will be available as to why he took this step,” she said. A case has been registered at Dharwad Rural police station.