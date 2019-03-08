Home States Karnataka

Three elephants trapped in pond rescued in Kodagu village

Their search led them to the estate of Pattacheruvanda Subbaiah, where they came across a pond.

Published: 08th March 2019

By Express News Service
The three elephants
in the pond

MADIKERI : An estate in Chelavara village of Kodagu district turned into a tourist spot on Thursday morning as villagers gathered in large numbers to see three wild elephants - a mother and two calves - trapped inside a man-made pond.With summer setting in, the elephants entered Chelavara village  during Wednesday midnight in search of water. 

Their search led them to the estate of Pattacheruvanda Subbaiah, where they came across a pond. The man-made pond has been dug  for irrigation purpose. However, the elephants, after entering the pond, were unable to climb back.Villagers informed the forest officials on Thursday morning.

Forest officials brought in an earthmover and dug a way out of the pond for the elephants, which were rescued by Thursday noon. The elephants then made their way into the forest area adjacent to Chelavara village.Villagers expressed anguish over the incident and complained that their village was frequented by wild elephants.  

