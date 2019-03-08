Home States Karnataka

To overcome shortage, Karnataka to increase pay for doctors under ‘On-call’ scheme  

The department, which issued an official circular in this regard, is even open to recommendations for higher rates, but for that the committee must give reasons.

Karnataka doctor Karnataka hospital hooch

Image of a doctor attending patients at a Karnataka hospital used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To overcome the issue of shortage of doctors and specialists at public health institutions (PHIs) and community health centres across the state, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to revise the payments of doctors who are visiting PHIs under the “On-Call doctor” scheme.
During the year 2017-18, the department launched the “On-Call doctor” scheme under which private practitioners — who are specialists — are invited to visit nearby PHIs or community health centres for which they will be paid on the basis of cases they have attended to.

However, even after the launch of the scheme, the issue of doctor shortage continues across the state. Now, considering the shortage, the department has constituted a committee to revise the rates under the “On Call Doctor” scheme. The department, which issued an official circular in this regard, is even open to recommendations for higher rates, but for that the committee must give reasons.

The circular adds, “The rate for each PHI will differ depending on the local conditions, availability of specialists in the private sector, distance from district headquarters, availability of easy transport, etc. While arriving at the rate, the committee shall give the reason for abnormally high rates.”

However, the rates will differ from district to district and department-wise. “However, these rates have not brought improvement in the shortage. There is a need to revise the rates of on call specialists. In the meeting of the district health and family welfare officers in January 2019, it was strongly suggested that the on call rates should be decided by district-level committees and the rates should be different for different public health institutions,” added the circular.

Recruitments in 2018 

Even during 2018, the department recruited over 619 doctors (248 specialists and 371 general duty medical officers (GDMO) ) through the  Karnataka Public Service Commission part from this, under the National Health Mission, over 458 specialists and 1343 GDMOs on contract basis were recruited. In addition to this, 1,580 junior health assistants (female) were also recruited.

PRESENT RATES UNDER ‘ON CALL DOCTOR’ SCHEME

  • Retainer fee    D 15,000/ month                                                       
  • Obstetrician    D 6,000/ case                                                             
  • Anaesthesiologist    D 3,500/ case                                                       
  • Paediatrician    D 1300/ case                                                         
  • Paediatrician visits    D 300/ case
