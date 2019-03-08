Home States Karnataka

Truck mows down 11-year-old girl

The police said the incident occurred around 3.45 pm.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 11-year-old girl was crushed to death while her mother escaped with minor injuries when a speeding canter truck rammed their scooter in front of Parijatha Gateway Hotel near Orion Mall in Rajajinagar on Wednesday afternoon. The driver has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Tejaswini, a fifth standard student. Her mother Rekha R, is a home-maker, while her father Rajesh Kumar runs a factory in Sunkadakatte on Magadi road. The family resides at Kamalanagar near Kurubarahalli.

The police said the incident occurred around 3.45 pm. "Rekha had picked up Tejaswini and her son from their private school in Malleswaram. She was on her way home on a two-wheeler with Tejaswini and her seven-year-old brother Charan riding pillion.

The speeding canter which was following their two-wheeler hit them from behind. Tejaswini fell and came under the front wheel of the canter truck," a police officer said. adding that Rekha sustained injuries while Charan remained unhurt.  Tejaswini’s grandfather Govindraj said, "I was informed that the driver, who hails from Haryana, was speaking on his mobile phone while driving.

