Home States Karnataka

Another blaze rages at Chamundi Hills

A major wildfire broke out at Chamundi Hills, the third such incident in recent weeks, and destroyed an estimated 25 acres of forest cover on Friday.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Raging forest fire at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A major wildfire broke out at Chamundi Hills, the third such incident in recent weeks, and destroyed an estimated 25 acres of forest cover on Friday.Forest officials suspect it to be ‘man-made’ as the fire had erupted at three different areas from a private land at the foothills of Chamundi on the Mysuru- Nanjangud road side, from where it spread towards the forest area.

Speaking to the Express, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Mysuru) Prashanth Kumar K C said, “Around 4.30 pm, we received the alert, and personnel, including fire watchers and guards, were rushed to the spot. Also, five to six fire tenders arrived there. However, we were able to contain the fire only after three hours due to high wind speed and challenging conditions. Due to the inaccessible topography of the hill, and as the fire was spreading from the bottom to the top, it took some time to extinguish the flames and bring the situation under control.”

Most of the forest cover destroyed in the incident consisted of shrubs and grasses, the official added. Deputy Conservator of Forests (Mysuru) Prashanth Kumar K C added that no damages to tree cover or other precious flora were reported. A geographical positioning system (GPS) survey will be conducted on Saturday to assess the damage, he added.

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) Eshwar Nayak, who led the operation, said, “Though the intensity of the fire was huge, we ensured that the blaze did not spread further to Uttanahalli and the Chamundi Hill Road which leads to the Nandi statue. Only the grass cover has been lost and there was no major damage to the forest.”

Body found

Amid the raging fire, forest personnel came across the charred body of an unidentified woman at the private land from where the blaze erupted. They alerted the jurisdictional police, who reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute. While it is not known whether it is natural or unnatural death, it is mostly suspected to be a suicide case, as a bottle of tablets was found beside the body. KR Police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp