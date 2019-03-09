Home States Karnataka

COMEDK expects 1.25 lakh exam applicants this year

UGET 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 12th, for which authorities have already received over 30,000 applications.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) which conducts entrance tests for admission to undergraduate engineering courses is expecting to receive 1.25 lakh applications for COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2019.

UGET 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 12th, for which authorities have already received over 30,000 applications. “As the last date for online applications is April 19, we are expecting to receive about 1.25 lakh applications,” said an official from COMEDK. In 2018, the total number of applications were 95,400.

As the scores of COMEDK will be considered even for the private and deemed-to-be-universities, the students who appear for COMEDK are eligible to get admissions at Uni-GAUGE member institutions.
There are over 21 partner universities, under private and deemed-to-be status across the country.

