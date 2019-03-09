Home States Karnataka

FIR against Aland MLA for abusing official

Aland BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar has landed in a soup following a police complaint against him that he allegedly verbally abused a municipal official.

By Express News Service

Based on the complaint lodged by Chandrakant Patil, chief officer of Aland Town Municipality, an FIR was registered against the MLA at Aland Police Station on Thursday evening for allegedly abusing the former over phone.  According to police sources, the complaint states that the MLA abused the official over phone on March 4 “for not staying the road work, which was already allotted to a contractor after a tender”. The complaint says the contract for the works is `1 crore. Patil stated in the complaint that the MLA asked him to cancel the tender. But when he told Guttedar that he does not have the right to cancel the tender at this time as the contract has already been awarded, the MLA, in a fit of rage, abused him in filthy language.

Patil has recorded the entire conversation on his phone which he submitted to the police. The audio recording of the conversation has now gone viral.When contacted, MLA Subhash Guttedar said that the chief officer performed the puja of the new works without inviting him. Due to this I abused Patil, but did not use any filthy language as was alleged in the complaint. “The complaint against me was lodged due to the instigation by my opponent B R Patil of the Congress. I am consulting my legal counsel in this regard,”
he added.

