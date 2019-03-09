I-T Department moves Karnataka HC against Minister DK Shivakumar’s discharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of an order passed by a special court discharging Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar from three cases registered by the I-T Department on charges of evasion of tax and destroying of evidence, the I-T Department has filed criminal revision petitions before the Karnataka High Court questioning the discharge.

The I-T Department has filed three separate criminal revision petitions against the judgment dated February 28, 2019, passed by the special court, exclusively set up to try cases against MLAs and MPs in Karnataka, on the ground that interference of the special court was unwarranted.

The I-T Department has filed three separate cases against Shivakumar for alleged evasion of tax and destroying of evidence for tearing out a sheet when I-T sleuths raided the room at a resort where he was staying.

The special court had said that the complaint filed by I-T official prima facie disclosed the complainant without jurisdiction, estimated the escaped income of assessee to the tune of Rs 3.14 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, Rs 2.56 crore for assessment year 2016-17, Rs 7.08 crore for the assessment year 2017-18.