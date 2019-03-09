Home States Karnataka

CM Kumaraswamy meets Modi; seeks early release of Rs 2,064 crore drought relief for rabi season

Kumaraswamy informed Modi that the state faced a drought situation during this year's kharif season as well but the financial assistance sanctioned by the central government was inadequate. 

Published: 09th March 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi Saturday. March 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought early release of Rs 2,064.30 crore funds to provide relief to drought-hit farmers in the ongoing rabi season, an official statement said.

Kumaraswamy informed Modi that the state faced a drought situation during this year's kharif season as well but the financial assistance sanctioned by the central government was inadequate. In addition to floods, Karnataka reeled under severe drought both during kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons of the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

"Consecutive droughts, the flood has brought farmers under distress and it is the time to rush to their aid," Kumaraswamy told the Prime Minister.

He requested Modi to expedite the process to release Rs 2,064.30 crore for drought relief and mitigation, the statement said. The state government has submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 2,064.30 crore drought relief fund for the ongoing rabi season as crop loss is estimated to be Rs 11,384.7 crore.

The state has declared drought in 156 out of 176 talukas. In the meeting, Kumaraswamy apprised the Prime Minister about the pro-active steps taken to mitigate the drought impact on farmers.

The state has released Rs 386 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and given priority to ensure drinking water and fodder, besides creating 1.19 crore man-days jobs under the MGNREGA scheme, he added.

The state government has advanced Rs 1,351 crore towards payment of pending wage and material bills in anticipation of release of central funds, Kumaraswamy said and requested for early release of funds to make further wage payments.

The chief minister further said the central relief funds released to the state for drought faced during kharif season this year was not sufficient.

The Centre sanctioned Rs 949.49 crore against the state government's demand of Rs 2,434 crore as drought relief for the kharif season, which is less than 50 per cent of the input subsidy claim by the state, he noted.

The crop loss during the khariff and rabi seasons together is estimated to be Rs 32,335 crore, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Narendra Modi Karantaka CM Drought Relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp