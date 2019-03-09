No relief for bizman who ‘swallowed’ evidence after raid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upholding the criminal proceedings initiated by the I-T Department against a businessman for allegedly destroying evidence by swallowing a page, the High Court on Friday dismissed his plea questioning the criminal proceedings.

Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed the criminal petition filed by Sunil Kumar Jallan, Director of Aone Steel India Pvt Ltd. Jallan, who is out on bail,. He had challenged the chargesheet filed.

I-T sleuths had conducted a raid in Aone Steel India at Sahakara Nagar in 2015. Officials impounded incriminating materials which included documents. However, on the same day Jallan entered the chamber of an I-T inspector, took out a page and swallowed it.

Jallan, however, claimed that he has been implicated. “I was not subjected to medical tests to ascertain the existence of the swallowed material. I am a businessman of repute and the allegations are haunting me,” he said.