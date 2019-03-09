Home States Karnataka

No relief for bizman who ‘swallowed’ evidence after raid

Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed the criminal petition filed by Sunil Kumar Jallan, Director of Aone Steel India Pvt Ltd. Jallan, who is out on bail,. He had challenged the chargesheet filed.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upholding the criminal proceedings initiated by the I-T Department against a businessman for allegedly destroying evidence by swallowing a page, the High Court on Friday dismissed his plea questioning the criminal proceedings.

Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed the criminal petition filed by Sunil Kumar Jallan, Director of Aone Steel India Pvt Ltd. Jallan, who is out on bail,. He had challenged the chargesheet filed.

I-T sleuths had conducted a raid in Aone Steel India at Sahakara Nagar in 2015. Officials impounded incriminating materials which included documents. However, on the same day Jallan entered the chamber of an I-T inspector, took out a page and swallowed it.

Jallan, however, claimed that he has been implicated. “I was not subjected to medical tests to ascertain the existence of the swallowed material. I am a businessman of repute and the allegations are haunting me,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp