PIL challenging directive to stop Kendriya Vidyalaya second shift dismissed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging the directive of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights which had asked the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Malleswaram to stop second shift from the academic year 2019.

A division bench headed by Justice Ravi Malimath dismissed the petition filed by K L Praveen Babu, a resident of Annapoorneshwari Nagar, here. According to the petition, due to continuous and heavy demand for admission to various classes for the past few years in KV Schools, the KV authorities had accorded permission to start second shift along with the first shift from the academic year 2018-19.

Meanwhile, on May 25, 2018, the Secretary to the Backward Classes Welfare Department filed a complaint with the Child Rights Protection Commission stating that second shift of the school is incorrect.

In response, the commission issued summons on August 13, 2018, to the KV principal.

On October 23, 2018, the commission passed an order directing the KV to stop the second shift from the next academic year 2019 and threatened to take action against the school management, according to the petitioner who challenged the action of commission.