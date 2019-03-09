Home States Karnataka

Prakash Raj defamation case: Court grants bail to BJP MP Pratap Simha

The Special Court, set up exclusively to try criminal cases against MLAs and MPs in Karnataka, granted bail to Pratap Simha on condition of Rs 10,000 cash surety.

Published: 09th March 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Ra

Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MP Pratap Simha, representing Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, had to stay for about six hours in a Special Court on Friday, to get bail in a criminal defamation case filed by actor Prakash Raj. The actor had alleged defamatory content in Simha’s tweet.

The Special Court, set up exclusively to try criminal cases against MLAs and MPs in Karnataka, granted bail to Pratap Simha on condition of Rs 10,000 cash surety. The court was presided over by Judge Ramachandra D Huddar.

Pratap Simha

The court also imposed Rs 100 cost on Simha, while recalling the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him for not responding to summons earlier. Though the MP was to be produced before court on March 19, he appeared on his own on Friday, along with applications for bail as well as recalling of the NBW, around 11.30am. The court asked the police personnel on duty to ask Simha to wait, as the court had already begun recording of evidence in a case, which concluded by 5pm.

In the evening, the court heard the arguments on bail application as well as for recalling the warrant. When the court queried whether copies of the applications were served to the counsel of Prakash Raj, Simha’s counsel submitted that the copies were sent through registered post.

Convinced by the reply, the court granted bail as the offences invoked against Simha are bailable, with execution of cash surety. The court also imposed cost of Rs 100 on him for recalling the NBW, and he pleaded that non-response to the summons was not intentional. The Special Court had on February 23 issued a NBW, asking jurisdictional police to produce Pratap Simha on March 19, 2019.

