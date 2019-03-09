Karnataka gets Grade 3 in MHRD’s index report

Home States Karnataka

Karnataka schools lack playgrounds.

PGI has rated Karnataka among the slowest in disbursing Central funds for education facilities (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development’s (MHRD) performance grading index (PGI) has rated Karnataka among the slowest in disbursing Central funds for education facilities. It has rated the state Grade 3 on a measure of six grades.

Although the state’s school education system was rated well in terms of equity, infrastructure, access, learning outcomes and quality, it reported a decline in the education system’s governance processes besides the slow pace of disbursing Central funds.

As mentioned in the report, compared to other states, Karnataka lacks in sending Central shares to actual beneficiaries and is delaying the release of funds allocated by Union government for various projects.
The MHRD over the past two years has been bringing out the PGI report to asses school education at primary and secondary levels across the states.

Highlights

  • Chandigarh, Gujarat and Kerala fall under Grade 1.
  • D&N Haveli, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are in Grade 2
  • AP, Chattisgargh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, MP, Odisha and Uttarakhand fall under Grade 3
