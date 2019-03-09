Udupi Krishna mutt to sport golden roof, work to begin on March 13

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: The project of Paryaya Sri Palimar Mutt to cover the roof of Sri Krishna Mutt with golden plates at an estimated cost of `40 crore is expected to be completed by June end this year. As the work on the

golden plates is underway with the engagement of about 15 goldsmiths, the present copper plated roof of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Mutt will be dismantled on March 13 to pave the way for laying the all new golden roof. The project needs 100 kg of gold.

This endeavor of Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha of Paryaya Sri Palimar Mutt to cover the roof of the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Krishna Mutt with golden plates during his two-year Paryaya tenure has evoked good response from devotees as they have already contributed 70 percent of the required gold. Gold plates will be made using 23 carat gold to ensure good hardness level and attractive colour.

Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha said that havan rituals will be held on March 13 before the actual work of dismantling of the roof begins at 11.10 am. Devotees in large numbers will be present on the occasion and will offer ‘Mushti Kanike’. The pinnacle of Sri Krishna Mutt will be lowered during the ritual and the dismantling process will begin, he said. Architect Subramanya Avadhani will oversee the procedures, the seer informed. Devotees will not face any inconvenience to have the ‘darshan’ of Lord Krishna as usual provisions will be made for the devotees, he said.