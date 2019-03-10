Home States Karnataka

Clean Mysuru city set to get cleaner with two hi-tech toilets

Each toilet to cost Rs 38 lakh and has Wi-Fi, sensor-based technologies

Published: 10th March 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Toilet

Image used for representational purpose only

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru was just celebrating its ranking as the third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2019, when the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) announced news that would just add to the merrymaking. 

The civic body has decided to build hi-tech toilets with Wi-Fi facilities. In the first phase, two toilets will be built at Gandhi Square, another at a taxi stand close to Suburban Bus Stand. By the end of the year, the toilets will be built under Public Private Partnerships (PPP). They will be disabled-friendly and will have CCTV cameras. 

Each toilet will cost Rs 38 lakh and in order to generate revenue, a nominal fee will be levied on people using the facility. Minimum usage of water and recycling of waste water will be incorporated in these toilets.

The decision, however, has received mixed responses from citizens. Most e-toilets are found locked and some want MCC to make it operational round the clock.

Businessman H Raghunandan said while maintenance is challenging, the new automation technology will help in maintaining greater hygiene.

Venkatesh Kharidi, an executive committee member of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, said: “MCC has previously spent a lot of money on the e-toilet project. Most of them are locked. If we do any project, it should be user-friendly and the money spent should be useful to the public in the long term.”

S Madhukesh, Secretary of Clean Mysuru Foundation, said clean and green toilers are the need of the hour. “All commercial establishments should provide access to public and the corporation should create such atmosphere while approving the construction plan itself. Access should be provided to specially abled-people.”

S Shamsundar, WASH Chair, NIE, Mysuru, said the high-tech toilets will play a major role in maintaining hygiene and also keeping the city clean and green. “It will be a pathway towards a more hygienic lifestyle and eliminate open defecation in India.”

Features of the hi-tech Toilet:

  • Separate section for Male/Female
  • Women-friendly/child-friendly/ transgender friendly / senior friendly toilet
  • Automatic self-sanitising toilet units
  • Universal toilets
  • Water dispenser machine
  • 1KLw solar panel
  • Rainwater harvesting system
  • Baby care unit, cloakroom
  • Sanitary pad dispensing machine
  • Sanitary pad incinerators

Faridabad, Mysuru, Udaipur are also set to get the hi-tech toilets and governments have given their nod for construction. The corporations in these cities have signed an MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs, New Delhi, and Hygiene Solutions project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru Hi-tech toilets Mysuru City Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp