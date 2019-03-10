Clean Mysuru city set to get cleaner with two hi-tech toilets

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru was just celebrating its ranking as the third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2019, when the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) announced news that would just add to the merrymaking.

The civic body has decided to build hi-tech toilets with Wi-Fi facilities. In the first phase, two toilets will be built at Gandhi Square, another at a taxi stand close to Suburban Bus Stand. By the end of the year, the toilets will be built under Public Private Partnerships (PPP). They will be disabled-friendly and will have CCTV cameras.

Each toilet will cost Rs 38 lakh and in order to generate revenue, a nominal fee will be levied on people using the facility. Minimum usage of water and recycling of waste water will be incorporated in these toilets.

The decision, however, has received mixed responses from citizens. Most e-toilets are found locked and some want MCC to make it operational round the clock.

Businessman H Raghunandan said while maintenance is challenging, the new automation technology will help in maintaining greater hygiene.

Venkatesh Kharidi, an executive committee member of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, said: “MCC has previously spent a lot of money on the e-toilet project. Most of them are locked. If we do any project, it should be user-friendly and the money spent should be useful to the public in the long term.”

S Madhukesh, Secretary of Clean Mysuru Foundation, said clean and green toilers are the need of the hour. “All commercial establishments should provide access to public and the corporation should create such atmosphere while approving the construction plan itself. Access should be provided to specially abled-people.”

S Shamsundar, WASH Chair, NIE, Mysuru, said the high-tech toilets will play a major role in maintaining hygiene and also keeping the city clean and green. “It will be a pathway towards a more hygienic lifestyle and eliminate open defecation in India.”

Features of the hi-tech Toilet:

Separate section for Male/Female

Women-friendly/child-friendly/ transgender friendly / senior friendly toilet

Automatic self-sanitising toilet units

Universal toilets

Water dispenser machine

1KLw solar panel

Rainwater harvesting system

Baby care unit, cloakroom

Sanitary pad dispensing machine

Sanitary pad incinerators

Faridabad, Mysuru, Udaipur are also set to get the hi-tech toilets and governments have given their nod for construction. The corporations in these cities have signed an MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs, New Delhi, and Hygiene Solutions project.