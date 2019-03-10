Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress likely to give only 5 seats to JD(S)

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Congress is unlikely to buckle under JD(S) pressure and give the seats that are currently held by its MPs to the coalition partner. While all the 10 sitting MPs are likely to get tickets, the party may concede only 5 LS seats to JD (S), sources said.

The JD(S) is asking for 10 seats, including some held by Congress MPs. Party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to agree to allot only five parliamentary seats to the coalition partner. According to a senior party leader and former Union minister, this suggestion has come from CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy CM G Parameshwara and senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, K H Muniyappa and Veerappa Moily.

However, a final decision is likely to be taken after the steering committee meeting which is scheduled in New Delhi on Monday and another two meetings with the state Congress leaders within a week.The state leaders told Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka incharge KC Venugopal and senior party leader Gulam Nabi Azad that some of the seats being claimed by the JD(S) leaders were in favour of Congress. Coordinating with the local Congress leaders in respective constituencies will ensure victory of the party candidates, the leaders believe.