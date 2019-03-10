Karnataka Chief Minister asks PM Modi to release funds for drought relief  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release funds to take up drought relief works and mitigation measures in Karnataka.

The cumulative loss due to floods and consecutive droughts during 2018-19 is Rs 32,335 crore, which has caused enormous loss to the economy of the state and adversely impacted funding of development projects and welfare schemes in the state, the CM said in a memorandum submitted to the PM in New Delhi.

Urging the PM to expedite the release of Rs 2,064 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought relief and mitigation, the CM stated that frequent drought and erratic rainfall have made agriculture unsustainable in the state. The CM said it is the government’s duty to provide all possible assistance to farmers who are in distress.

“On one hand, the state faced floods and landslides due to the monsoon fury in Kodagu and adjacent Malnad and coastal districts, and on the other, prolonged dry spells and deficit rainfall caused severe drought in 100 of the 176 taluks in the state. A memorandum seeking financial assistance of Rs 2,434 crore as per NDRF/ SDRF norms was submitted, but Central assistance of Rs 949.49 crore was approved, which is less than 50 per cent of the input subsidy claim by the state,” Kumaraswamy said.

During the Rabi season, only 96 mm rainfall against the 188 mm was registered, and North Interior Karnataka witnessed 66 per cent rain deficit. Out of 176 taluks, 156 have been declared drought affected. Out of this, 107 are severely affected and 49 are moderately affected. The total crop loss during the Rabi season is Rs 11,384.47 crore. Crop loss during Khariff and Rabi altogether is Rs 32,335 crore, which has had an adverse effect on the state’s economy, the CM stated in the memorandum.

Explaining measures taken by the state government, the CM said Rs 386 crore has been released apart from that from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Drinking water, fodder and employment generation were given utmost priority and under MGNREGA, 8.18 crore human days were created. The state has advanced Rs 1,351 crore towards payment of pending wage and material bills, in anticipation of the release of funds from the Government of India, he said and requested the PM to release these funds immediately to the state to make further wage payments.