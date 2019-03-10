Lost as child, Indian-origin woman tracing her roots

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman of Indian origin, who was adopted by a Dutch couple, decades ago is now on a mission to trace her biological parents. “I spent almost 32 years telling myself that I didn’t need to find my real parents. But, after the birth of my second son, my feelings changed. I’d marvel at my baby as he lay asleep in his cot and I’d think, ‘It was exactly around this age when I was adopted from India. I somehow wanted to track my parents down,” said Mirjam Bina (42) from the Netherlands.

Four decades ago, she found alone at Victoria station, now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai. Cut to March 2019, through various DNA tests, she has managed to trace that her ancestry is Mangalurean Catholic.

Speaking to TNSE from Holland, Mirjam said that on March 1, 1978, she was found alone at the railway station by the police and taken to an observation home and later to an orphanage. “I want to believe that I was lost in the railway station and not abandonded. My approximated age was 1.5 years old. I was adopted in 1981, by a Dutch couple from the Netherlands,” said Mirjam. Married with two sons, she is now a team manager at a government tax office in the Netherlands. She says there was some void in her and she couldn’t stop yearning to know her origin and who her biological parents are.

Her yearning to find her biological parents became strong in her 20s and, in 1998, when she was 21, Mirjam visited India along with her sister, also an adopted girl. She visited the Shree Manas Seva Sangh in Mumbai from where she was adopted. But she didn’t get a positive response and was disappointed.

“Later, the orphanage contacted me with a single clue, a small note from the day I was found which mentioned that I was rescued form Victoria Terminus at 11.30 am on March 1, 1978. This made me to believe that there was some hope.” Calling it a ‘shot in the dark’, 40 years later, she posted a post on social media about this.

DNA tests come in handy for Dutch woman

In 2015, Mirjam took a family tree (FT) DNA test which showed that five matches were found to be of Indian trace and of them, two families had ancestral traces of Mangalore Catholic. Mirjam then realised that there was some hope. A decade later, on March 1, 2018, she put up a post on social media seeking help. She was immediately contacted by one US-based Mangalorean Catholic, Blossom Mascurines Pothan, who connected Mirjam to her cousin Betty D’Souza who is based in Mangaluru to offer help. Mirjam returned to India in December 2018, spent a month here and did the ME DNA Test which is a global DNA bank and most Indians’ DNA is tested in this bank. Millions of DNA samples were screened and she found around 152 samples matching with hers since last year and all leading somehow to Mangalore Catholics.

“I had run the test through different genetic test tools, such as Family Tree DNA, Ancestray DNA, MYherigate and 23andMe.org, which helped me to trace my fifth generation cousins. I wrote to them of which 10 showed positive for Mangalore Catholic,” she said.

Two DNA experts helping her

She took help in India from two DNA experts, one scientist and Group Head of Ancient DNA lab, Dr Niraj Rai. Speaking to TNIE he said, “I have collected her DNA samples and looked for one million known ancestry markers. We compared her ancestry data with more than 100 ethnic groups from different parts of India.

The best match was with Mangalorean population. Consequently to understand the exact subset of population, we have collected several DNA samples from different part of Mangaluru and that analysis is still going on. It is our wish to trace back her biological parents using state-of-the art DNA ancestry test,” Dr Niraj Rai, Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, said.

Meanwhile, she said one Dr Michael Lobo, a renowned genealogist from Mangaluru, from the same Catholic community, is also helping her. “Mr Lobo had taken DNA samples from thousands of Mangalorean Catholics, and he is now analysing the genetic bank to try and find my closest relatives,” she said.His expertise lies in creating family trees of people, so he has vast DNA data from the Catholic ethinicity in the region. People who have any information about her family can contact her on her email id bina597@gmail.com.