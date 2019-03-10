PM Modi should drop communal matters and talk about real issues: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday challenged Prime Narendra Modi to fight the Lok Sabha elections on real issues concerning public and not on emotive and communal matters.

Addressing the Parivartana rally here on Saturday, he alleged Modi in his previous rallies in the state had not spoken anything about issues related to jobs, farm distress and others affecting the common man. “He always whips up sentiments by speaking on emotive issues for short- term political gains,” he alleged.

“The upcoming election is not between the Congress and the BJP and Rahul and Modi. But, between democracy and dictatorship. Modi will certainly try to mislead people, but the latter should not get influenced by his hollow speeches,” Siddaramiah cautioned.Attacking Modi for implementing PM’s Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme a few months before the polls, he questioned, “Why did he not implement the same in the second or third year of his tenure? It’s just an eye-wash to grab votes.”