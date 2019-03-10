Home States Karnataka

Rajnath Singh calls Congress-JD(S)coalition ‘khichdi sarkar’

He accused the state government of not submitting the full list of farmers to the Centre for crediting the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and MP Shobha Karandlaje at a convention of BJP Shakti Kendra office-bearers in Mangaluru on Saturday | rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused the state government of not submitting the full list of farmers to the Centre for crediting the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He said the Centre has already released the first instalment of Rs 2,000. However, Karnataka is yet to send the full list of eligible farmers.

He called the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state ‘khichdi sarkar’ and alleged that the state will not benefit from it. “Both are worried only about safeguarding their seat. A weak government can’t develop Karnataka. You need a mazboot (strong) government,” he said.BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said the opposition parties are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has curbed terrorism and naxalism and accorded importance to soldiers and corruption-free governance. He appealed to party workers to not rest for the next six weeks.

‘Two third majority for BJP will help build Ram Mandir’

Even as the Supreme Court has ordered mediation to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, BJP state organising secretary Arun Kumar said on Saturday that a two-thirds majority for BJP will help  build a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“All patriots want Ram Mandir. A situation has arisen where we have to beg for it. So, we have to show our strength. This time, we have an opportunity to build it as we wish. 350-400 seats will help fulfil the wish. When candidates seek your votes, ask them whether they want Ram Mandir or not. Two-thirds majority can make the Mandir and Uniform Civil Code possible,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-JD(S)coalition Rajnath Singh Karnataka BJP Union Home Minister Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Congress-JD(S) alliance BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp