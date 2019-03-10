Rajnath Singh calls Congress-JD(S)coalition ‘khichdi sarkar’

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused the state government of not submitting the full list of farmers to the Centre for crediting the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. He said the Centre has already released the first instalment of Rs 2,000. However, Karnataka is yet to send the full list of eligible farmers.

He called the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state ‘khichdi sarkar’ and alleged that the state will not benefit from it. “Both are worried only about safeguarding their seat. A weak government can’t develop Karnataka. You need a mazboot (strong) government,” he said.BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said the opposition parties are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has curbed terrorism and naxalism and accorded importance to soldiers and corruption-free governance. He appealed to party workers to not rest for the next six weeks.

‘Two third majority for BJP will help build Ram Mandir’

Even as the Supreme Court has ordered mediation to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, BJP state organising secretary Arun Kumar said on Saturday that a two-thirds majority for BJP will help build a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“All patriots want Ram Mandir. A situation has arisen where we have to beg for it. So, we have to show our strength. This time, we have an opportunity to build it as we wish. 350-400 seats will help fulfil the wish. When candidates seek your votes, ask them whether they want Ram Mandir or not. Two-thirds majority can make the Mandir and Uniform Civil Code possible,” he said.