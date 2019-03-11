Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, four held for stocking liquor in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cracking down on those who are illegally stocking liquor, to distribute to voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the sleuths of the excise vigilance squad have registered nine cases and have seized over 5,800 litres of liquor.

The squad conducted raids at several places in various districts of the state since February. “The raids were conducted to curb election malpractice across the state. A total of nine cases were registered and four persons were arrested. 2,576 litres of alcohol from Goa, 65 litres of toddy, 94 litres of alcohol, and 3,300 litres of beer were seized during the raids. Five vehicles that were used have also been seized. The seized articles are valued at Rs 13.13 lakh. The department will intensify the raids in the coming days,” a release from the Excise department said.

“It has been established that the alcohol from Goa was stocked to be distributed in the state during

the upcoming elections,” the release added.