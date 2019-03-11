Karnataka: Alliance partners Congress-JD(S) yet to decide on seat-sharing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls 2019. But in Karnataka, alliance partners Congress and JD(S) are far from reaching a consensus on seat-sharing. Despite multiple meetings between state leaders, national presidents of both parties and meeting between specially appointed mediators, the two parties seem to be going nowhere, at least just yet, on the exercise.

With the Congress keen on retaining all of the 10 seats where it has sitting MPs, the JD(S) is refusing to blink over its demand of 10 seats. The two parties had hoped to get clarity over the number of seats and probable constituencies to share before the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha polls. While their self-imposed deadline has already passed, the alliance partners are indulging in a game of who blinks first.

“We have appointed people to take the talks forward. I am only concentrating on governance. I am sure leaders of both parties will arrive at a consensus in four or five days. It will be a smooth transition,” said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

K C Venugopal of the Congress and Danish Ali of the JD(S) who were tasked with the responsibility of negotiations have barely agreed on the number of seats leave alone specifics of which party gets what constituency. The final list of the number of shared seats and names of constituencies will be taken up for discussion at the AICC screening committee meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Monday.

“Apart from the 10 seats we hold and the two JD(S) MPs hold, we have put together a list of probable candidates for the other seats. We will continue to discuss on the seats. The matter on talks with JD(S) will also be taken up at the screening committee meeting,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president, KPCC.

Essentially, Congress has shortlisted candidates for 26 constituencies, excluding Hassan and Mandya where JD(S) has MPs. With a deadline of filing nominations hanging on their heads, the coalition partners are now under pressure to finally sort out their differences. Seats of Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Kolar continue to be the bone of contention in the seat-sharing talks with either partner refusing to compromise.

AICC screening committee meeting today

The All India Congress Committee will begin the process of screening probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting on Monday. Screening Committee of the AICC headed by party president Rahul Gandhi will screen the shortlisted candidates from all the state units. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao will also participate in the meeting scheduled to begin at 12 noon in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah will then proceed to Ahmedabad to take part in the party’s working committee meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday.