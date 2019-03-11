Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, JD(S) state chief Vishwanath regret barb on Sumalatha, Revanna unmoved

The CM said he had inquired with Revanna on the need for making such comments when they were in New Delhi to inaugurate the new Karnataka Bhavan building. 

Published: 11th March 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after Public Works minister HD Revanna made sexist remarks against Lok Sabha election hopeful Sumalatha Ambareesh, his brother Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy apologised on the former’s behalf on Sunday. Even the CM’s son Nikhil and JD(S) state president H Vishwanath expressed regret, but Revanna himself remained defiant.

While insisting that Revanna’s statements were in response to the media’s leading questions on the matter, Kumaraswamy said the comments were uncalled for. “If his comments have hurt any woman, I personally apologise on his behalf. Neither I nor my family mean any disrespect to any woman. I profusely apologise if his comments have hurt anybody’s sentiments,” he said.

The apology, however, did not come before he chided the media for prompting his ‘emotional’ brother. “His comments were in response to a leading question by the media, but you don’t show the question and choose to highlight only his answer. Nonetheless, there was no need for him to make such comments. He is an emotional person and he should have known better,” Kumaraswamy added.

The CM said he had inquired with Revanna on the need for making such comments when they were in New Delhi to inaugurate the new Karnataka Bhavan building. 

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is expected to contest from Mandya and, in all likelihood, may face Sumalatha as an opponent, also apologised for his uncle’s comments. “I don’t know the intent with which Revanna made those comments but the chief minister has already apologised for the same. I too will apologise,” Nikhil said.

JD(S) state president H Vishwanath, who was in Raichur, also expressed regret for his party leader’s comments.  “H D Revanna, who occupies a high position in the state, should not have made such an insensitive remark. I am personally pained by the statement and apologise on his behalf,” Vishwanath said.
Despite coming under severe fire and his party colleagues apologising, Revanna has so far remained unmoved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy Revanna Sumalatha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp