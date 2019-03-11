Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, JD(S) state chief Vishwanath regret barb on Sumalatha, Revanna unmoved

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after Public Works minister HD Revanna made sexist remarks against Lok Sabha election hopeful Sumalatha Ambareesh, his brother Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy apologised on the former’s behalf on Sunday. Even the CM’s son Nikhil and JD(S) state president H Vishwanath expressed regret, but Revanna himself remained defiant.

While insisting that Revanna’s statements were in response to the media’s leading questions on the matter, Kumaraswamy said the comments were uncalled for. “If his comments have hurt any woman, I personally apologise on his behalf. Neither I nor my family mean any disrespect to any woman. I profusely apologise if his comments have hurt anybody’s sentiments,” he said.

The apology, however, did not come before he chided the media for prompting his ‘emotional’ brother. “His comments were in response to a leading question by the media, but you don’t show the question and choose to highlight only his answer. Nonetheless, there was no need for him to make such comments. He is an emotional person and he should have known better,” Kumaraswamy added.

The CM said he had inquired with Revanna on the need for making such comments when they were in New Delhi to inaugurate the new Karnataka Bhavan building.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is expected to contest from Mandya and, in all likelihood, may face Sumalatha as an opponent, also apologised for his uncle’s comments. “I don’t know the intent with which Revanna made those comments but the chief minister has already apologised for the same. I too will apologise,” Nikhil said.

JD(S) state president H Vishwanath, who was in Raichur, also expressed regret for his party leader’s comments. “H D Revanna, who occupies a high position in the state, should not have made such an insensitive remark. I am personally pained by the statement and apologise on his behalf,” Vishwanath said.

Despite coming under severe fire and his party colleagues apologising, Revanna has so far remained unmoved.