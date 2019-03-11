Karnataka Congress leader A Manju hints at joining BJP

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): Hinting at Joining BJP to fight Lok Sabha elections from Hassan, the home turf of JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda, former minister and Congress leader A Manju said that anything could happen at any movement in politics as it is like flowing water.

Speaking to media persons, A Manju said that he already has discussed the pros and cons with State BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. He said that he should respect the wishes of district Congress workers who are allegedly frustrated since the Congress and JD(S) leaders formed the coalition government in the state.

Reiterating his statement that he never supported the candidature of Prajwal Revanna, A Manju said that Congress will support a JD(S) candidate only if HD Devegowda contested from Hassan.

In a press conference District BJP president Yoga Ramesh said that he is not aware of A Manju's statement and that the BJP high command was yet to discuss the same with the district unit.The BJP unit will take its future course of action once after the high command takes a decision in this regard he added.