Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leader A Manju hints at joining BJP

The former minister might the Lok Sabha elections for the BJP from Hassan, the home turf of JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda

Published: 11th March 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): Hinting at Joining BJP to fight Lok Sabha elections from Hassan, the home turf of JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda, former minister and Congress leader A Manju said that anything could happen at any movement in politics as it is like flowing water.

ALSO READ | Congress turncoat Jawahar Chavda gets Tourism and Fisheries ministries in Gujarat cabinet

Speaking to media persons, A Manju said that he already has discussed the pros and cons with State BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. He said that he should respect the wishes of district Congress workers who are allegedly frustrated since the Congress and JD(S) leaders formed the coalition government in the state.

Reiterating his statement that he never supported the candidature of Prajwal Revanna, A Manju said that Congress will support a JD(S) candidate only if HD Devegowda contested from Hassan. 

ALSO READ | Sumalatha says Congress workers in no mood to support JD(S)

In a press conference District BJP president Yoga Ramesh said that he is not aware of A Manju's statement and that the BJP high command was yet to discuss the same with the district unit.The BJP unit will take its future course of action once after the high command takes a decision in this regard he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Manju JD(S) Operation Lotus Operation Kamala Karnataka BJP Karnataka Congress Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp