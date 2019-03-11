Karnataka: Timely nudge stops building of public toilet near school

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Timely information by the School Development Committee (SDC) resulted in a group of social workers, led by Zilla Panchayat member Ramesh Goral, who is also president of Education and Health Standing Committee, foil an attempt by Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) to construct a public toilet at the boundary of a government girls’ school, at Vadgaon in Belagavi on Saturday.

The government school has no compound wall. So, the students are not comfortable playing in playground. When the SDC members of the school urged the administration to construct a compound wal, a local corporator made things more complicated.

Under his initiative, BCC started constructing a public toilet near the playground without seeking permission from the school authority or SDC members. Hence, the members reached out to Goral, who visited the spot. Goral and others warned the corporator to immediately stop the construction work. Following this, the construction work of the public toilet was stopped.