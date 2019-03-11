Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Karnataka government reschedules CET 2019 to April 29-30

Published: 11th March 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 has been rescheduled and will be held on April 29, 30 and May 1st.

Following the Lok Sabha election dates which were clashing with the CET dates announced earlier, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the new dates on Monday.

Now, the CET 2019 will be held on April 29, 30 and May 1st, as against the earlier dates of April 23, 24 and 25.

