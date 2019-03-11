Home States Karnataka

Yakshagana artiste Chandrahas Hudugodu dies while performing on stage

Soon after delivering a dialogue, as he was donning the role of Salva in 'Bheeshma Vijaya' plot, he sat and collapsed at around 11.30 pm.

UDUPI: A well-known Yakshagana artiste from Honnavar- Chandrahas Hudugodu died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday night which performing in a Yakshagana show in Yalajith village near Kollur in Udupi district. He was 50.

Soon after delivering a dialogue, as he was donning the role of Salva in 'Bheeshma Vijaya' plot, he sat and collapsed at around 11.30 pm. He was shifted to a hospital nearby. But he had breathed his last on arrival at the hospital in Byndoor.

Chandrahas Hudugodu was associated with Jalavalli Yakshagana Mela. He was also the President of Hadinabalu Gram Panchayat in Honnavar. His son Pradeep is also a Yakshagana artiste and he was performing a role in the show along with his father on Sunday. The show was cancelled on Sunday night. Yakshagana lovers have condoled the untimely demise of promising Yakshagana artiste.

Hudugodu, a professional artiste in Saligrama Yakshagana Mela had quit it four years back to perform as a guest artiste in different melas of Badagu Thittu (northern) school of Yakshagana on invitation.

