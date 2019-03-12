Enforcement Directorate defends summons issued to Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday defended the summons issued to Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and four others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Additional Solicitor General Prabhuling K Navadagi argued that the accused were involved in transfer of hawala money and hence Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC was invoked against them. Navadgi argued before the High Court as counter to the arguments of Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, who had argued that PMLA proceedings was initiated only to harass Shivakumar.