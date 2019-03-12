Environmental education programme a hit among students in Karnataka

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A conservation and environmental education programme, Wild Shaale, being implemented for the first time in the state in 50 government schools in and around conflict prone areas of Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and other districts has been receiving a good response.

Using innovative teaching methods and play-based learning to engage both kinesthetic and auditory learners, the programme aims to foster interest and awareness among children who live in close proximity of protected areas and see high man-animal conflicts day in and day out. The programme was specially created by the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) for village schoolchildren living around Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT tiger reserves.

The four-session programme uses different methods of teaching like storytelling, art, games and presentations to increase awareness, build empathy and love for the natural heritage. In fact, the curriculum has been customised to the local geography, highlighting unique flora-fauna and ecosystems.

Till date, it has engaged 2,500 schoolchildren in Karnataka. And the young participants have shown keen interest in learning more about nature during the sessions.