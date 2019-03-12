II PUC evaluation likely to be affected as Karnataka lecturers threaten to strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The examinations for second-year pre-university courses are still on and the lecturers have decided to boycott evaluation work.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Karnataka Pre-university college teachers association decided to stage a whole night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 21st stating that they will boycott the evaluation work if the government failed to respond to their demands.

Thimmaiah Purle president of the association said, "Since 2016 we have not staged any protests and completed evaluation work without causing any trouble, just with the hope that government will consider our demands. But this time we have decided not to take part in evaluation work if our demands are not met."

One of the major demands is a disparity in pay. "We are demanding since several years to give pay equal to those who teach at degree colleges. And another is promotions for eligible teachers from PUC to degree," said Purle.

Meanwhile, the association raised its objection over the early commencement of the academic year. "For the last one year we have been forced to work even during summer holidays. The authorities should realise that we too have family and need a vacation. If the classes will commence early, we would not attend," he added.