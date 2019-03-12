Home States Karnataka

II PUC evaluation likely to be affected as Karnataka lecturers threaten to strike

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Karnataka Pre-university college teachers association decided to stage a whole night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 21st.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

protests, demonstrations

One of the major demands is pay disparity. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The examinations for second-year pre-university courses are still on and the lecturers have decided to boycott evaluation work.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Karnataka Pre-university college teachers association decided to stage a whole night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 21st stating that they will boycott the evaluation work if the government failed to respond to their demands.

Thimmaiah Purle president of the association said, "Since 2016 we have not staged any protests and completed evaluation work without causing any trouble, just with the hope that government will consider our demands. But this time we have decided not to take part in evaluation work if our demands are not met."

One of the major demands is a disparity in pay. "We are demanding since several years to give pay equal to those who teach at degree colleges. And another is promotions for eligible teachers from PUC to degree," said Purle.

Meanwhile, the association raised its objection over the early commencement of the academic year. "For the last one year we have been forced to work even during summer holidays. The authorities should realise that we too have family and need a vacation. If the classes will commence early, we would not attend," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
II PUC evaluation Karnataka lecturers Karnataka Pre-university college teachers association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp