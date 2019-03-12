Lok Sabha elections 2019: Infighting creates hurdles in Congress candidate selection in North Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Groupism among leaders is putting the Congress in a fix in many of the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in North Karnataka. As the countdown to the polls begins, the Congress may find it difficult to come to a consensus on allotment of tickets in the region. In all the 12 constituencies of North Karnataka, the elections are slated to be held on April 23.

According to sources, as the D-day approaches, the Congress leadership is keen to put its house in order by meeting the disgruntled members soon. Although North Karnataka had been a Congress bastion, with leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and former Union minister late B Shankaranand winning several parliamentary elections in a row, the party is riddled with infighting in many constituencies today.

In Belagavi, while a group headed by the Jarkiholi brothers wants the party to field MLC Vivekrao Patil, who belongs to the Kuruba caste, to attract voters from the backward classes, many others support Shivakant Sidnal, the Lingayat businessman and son of four-time MP S B Sidnal.

According to sources, Congress is likely to shortlist Vivekrao Patil, Anjali Nimbalkar and Chenraj Hattiholi, besides Sidnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, as probable candidates. Chikkodi sitting MP Prakash Hukkeri told TNIE that although he is confident of retaining his seat, he is also ready to take a chance from Belagavi if the party decides to field him from there. Sources said Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is also keen to contest from Chikkodi on a BJP ticket, but his brothers are against such a move.

Anjali Nimbalkar said she is not interested in contesting the LS polls. Shivakant Sidnal said although his name figured in the list of probable candidates some days ago, the decision remains unclear. Speculations that BJP is planning to field Lakhan Jarkiholi of Gokak, the youngest of Jarkiholi brothers, from Ballari, have also put some Congress leaders in action mode.

Sitting MP Ugrappa looks a certain candidate from Congress, but his cold war with the group led by MLA Nagendra is prompting the party to try and smoothen things before it makes an adverse impact on its prospects. Sources say similar strained ties exist in Kalaburagi and Bidar, where supporters of MLA Ajay Singh, son of late Dharam Singh, are opposed to Mallikarjun Kharge, even as the latter is certain to be the party’s consensus candidate.

Congress has a tough choice to make in Bidar as well. While some sections of Lingayats support former MLA D R Patil, many others want KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre to be fielded. Upset over the neglect of OBCs, several Muslim leaders want the party to give them a chance from Bidar. According to sources, Khandre’s supporters proposed his wife’s name as the Bidar candidate, but the party is keen to field Khandre himself in an attempt to grab a major share of votes from Lingayats as well as the backward classes.

In Vijayapura, fierce lobbying is on by leaders of the Scheduled Caste and Banjara communities. Home Minister M B Patil, who hails from Vijayapura, is rallying behind MLA Raju Algur but some others want former MLA Vithal Kathakdond as the candidate.