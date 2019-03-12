Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Minor girl’s body found in forest, rape suspected

The incident came to light when a local woman went to collect firewood in Sagri on Sunday and saw the body lying in the woods.

Published: 12th March 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 17-year-old girl of Nittur has been found murdered. Her body was found near a forest area near Sagri, Udupi on Sunday. It is suspected to be a case of rape and murder. The incident came to light when a local woman went to collect firewood in Sagri on Sunday and saw the body lying in the woods. She informed the neighbours, who informed cops.

Manipal police immediately arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area. Sources in Manipal police station told The New Indian Express that the girl was found semi-naked at the spot and preliminary investigation revealed she was raped and strangled to death. The victim hailed from Uttara Kannada region and her parents are daily wage labourers. Her family have lived in Udupi for the last 15 years.

The victim was working in a shop in Udupi and was missing since March 9. Police sources added that several suspects have been questioned and four teams of police have been formed to nab the culprits at the earliest. No arrests have been made.

Udupi SP Nisha James told TNIE that a case has been registered invoking sections 302 and 376 A of IPC and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the FIR.  “We are waiting for the forensic lab report to confirm the sexual assault on the victim,’’ she said. Manipal police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka rape case Udupi rape case Udupi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp