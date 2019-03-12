Karnataka: Minor girl’s body found in forest, rape suspected

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 17-year-old girl of Nittur has been found murdered. Her body was found near a forest area near Sagri, Udupi on Sunday. It is suspected to be a case of rape and murder. The incident came to light when a local woman went to collect firewood in Sagri on Sunday and saw the body lying in the woods. She informed the neighbours, who informed cops.

Manipal police immediately arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area. Sources in Manipal police station told The New Indian Express that the girl was found semi-naked at the spot and preliminary investigation revealed she was raped and strangled to death. The victim hailed from Uttara Kannada region and her parents are daily wage labourers. Her family have lived in Udupi for the last 15 years.

The victim was working in a shop in Udupi and was missing since March 9. Police sources added that several suspects have been questioned and four teams of police have been formed to nab the culprits at the earliest. No arrests have been made.

Udupi SP Nisha James told TNIE that a case has been registered invoking sections 302 and 376 A of IPC and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the FIR. “We are waiting for the forensic lab report to confirm the sexual assault on the victim,’’ she said. Manipal police have registered a case and investigations are on.