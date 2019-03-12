Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress leader A Manju may join BJP to fight from Hassan seat

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Hinting at joining BJP, former minister and Congress leader A Manju said anything could happen in politics. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Manju expressed his willingness to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, the home turf of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, on a BJP ticket. Manju said he has already discussed the issue with state BJP leaders. He said he should respect the wishes of District Congress workers, who are reportedly frustrated ever since the Congress and JD(S) decided to join hands and form the government in the state.

Reiterating his statement that he will never support the candidature of Prajwal Revanna from Hassan, the JD(S) supremo’s grandson, Manju said Congress leaders and workers will only support the JD(S) if the former PM contests from there.

Manju also met former union minister and BJP leader Srinivasa Prasad at the latter’s residence in Mysuru and discussed his decision to join the BJP. Interestingly, in a press conference on Monday, district BJP president Yoga Ramesh said he was unaware of Manju’s statements and the party leadership is yet discuss his decision with the district unit.