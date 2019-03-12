Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to campaign for BJP in Bengaluru

On Monday, senior BJP leaders met SM Krishna at his residence in the city and requested him to campaign for the party.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP election campaign in-charge R Ashoka meets S M Krishna at his residence to formally invite the former Chief Minister to campaign for the party in Bengaluru on Monday.

BJP election campaign in-charge R Ashoka meets S M Krishna at his residence to formally invite the former Chief Minister to campaign for the party in Bengaluru on Monday. | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader SM Krishna, who has kept himself away from party activities, will campaign for BJP candidates during the Lok Sabha polls. 

On Monday, senior BJP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka, met Krishna at his residence in the city and requested him to campaign for the party.

According to the BJP leaders, the former CM has agreed to campaign. Krishna is likely to campaign for the party candidates in Bengaluru and other LS constituencies in the Old Mysuru region.Krishna, who left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017 had campaigned for the BJP candidates in some constituencies in 2018 assembly elections. However, he is likely to be more active in the LS polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SM Krishna BJP Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp