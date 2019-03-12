Lok Sabha elections 2019: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to campaign for BJP in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader SM Krishna, who has kept himself away from party activities, will campaign for BJP candidates during the Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, senior BJP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka, met Krishna at his residence in the city and requested him to campaign for the party.

According to the BJP leaders, the former CM has agreed to campaign. Krishna is likely to campaign for the party candidates in Bengaluru and other LS constituencies in the Old Mysuru region.Krishna, who left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017 had campaigned for the BJP candidates in some constituencies in 2018 assembly elections. However, he is likely to be more active in the LS polls.