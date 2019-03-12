Ready to take on former PM Deve Gowda from Bengaluru North: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that he is ready to take on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda if the latter contests from Bengaluru North. While the JD (S) supremo is yet to decide on contesting the LS polls, speculation is rife that he is likely to contest from Bengaluru North or seek re-election from his home district Hassan. Gowda had earlier announced that his grandson Prajwal Gowda will contest from Hassan.​

“No fear, but I have respect for Deve Gowda. So far I have fought against small candidates, and I will be happy to fight against a formidable candidate this time. I have said it several times in the past as well. I am confident of winning,” he said when asked about the possibility of Deve Gowda contesting from Bengaluru North. He was speaking to mediapersons after releasing a booklet on his achievements as MP from Bengaluru North.

“The election-related work in Bengaluru North constituency started from February 3 and meeting was held with 250 prominent leaders from the constituency. Five out of eight assembly segments in the constituency have been covered and the remaining will be covered this week,” he said.“There is lot of enthusiasm among people as they want Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again. We are getting very good response and I am confident of BJP’s victory with a big margin,” he said. ​

Asked about reports in a section of media that he wants to move from Bengaluru North to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, which is considered to be a safe seat for BJP, the minister said “Only anti-nationals spread such rumours. If my party gives me a ticket, I will contest from Bengaluru North. Even if I don’t contest, the BJP will win in the constituency.”

‘Concerns over dates conveyed to EC’

Sadananda Gowda said they have some reservation over poll date which has been conveyed to the Election Commission. “We have some reservation about election date as the polling date for 14 constituencies in the state is in the middle of Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday and other holidays. We have conveyed it to the Election Commission,” he said.