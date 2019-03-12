Home States Karnataka

Yakshagana artiste Chandrahas Hudugodu dies on stage

Apart from being an Yakshagana artiste, Chandrahas was also the president of Hadinabalu Gram Panchayat in Honnavar. 

By Express News Service

UDUPI/KARWAR: Yakshagana artiste Chandrahas Hudugodu (50) passed away while performing on the stage following cardiac arrest at Yalajith village near Kollur in Udupi district on Sunday. Hailing from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district, Chandrahas Timmappa Naik, popularly called as Chandrahas Hudugodu, was one of the noted Yakshagana artistes in the three coastal districts of the state. He is survived by his wife and two sons. 

He played the role of Salva in Bheeshma Vijaya on Sunday. Soon after delivering a dialogue, he collapsed around 11.30 pm. Though he was shifted to a hospital in Byndoor, he was declared brought dead by the doctors, sources said. Chandrahas’ son Pradeep, also a Yakshagana artiste, was also part of the show, which was cancelled later. Chandrahas was associated with Jalavalli Yakshagana Mela.

Apart from being an Yakshagana artiste, Chandrahas was also the president of Hadinabalu Gram Panchayat in Honnavar. Chandrahas, a professional artiste in Saligrama Yakshagana Mela, had quit it four years ago to perform as a guest artiste in different melas of Badagu Thittu (northern) school of Yakshagana on invitation.

According to Chandrahas’ co-artiste Shankar Hegde Nilakodu, the former started playing small roles at Sri Mukhyaprana Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple in Gundabala from a very young age. “Noticing his interest in Yakshagana, senior artiste Subray Hegde Gundibail taught him the basics of the art form,” Nilakodu said.

This is not the first time that a Yakshagana artiste has died while performing on the stage. Previously, Keremane Shambhu Hegde, Siriyara Manju Naika and Gerukatte Gangayya Shetty had died on the stage.

Meanwhile, Yakshagana lovers have condoled his death.Murali Kadekar, secretary, Yakshagana Kalaranga, Udupi, said Chandrahas was known for his commitment towards the art and his death is a big loss to Yakshagana.

Chandrahas has been performing for the past three decades and has worked with Goligaradi, Gundubala, Kalavadi, Nagarakodige, Kamalashile, Bacchagaru, Sirsi, Kumta, Amritheshwari, and Perdoor yakshagana troupes. He was known for his excellence in donning negative roles. This is not the first time that a Yakshagana artiste has died while performing on the stage. Previously,  Keremane Shambhu Hegde, Siriyara Manju Naika and Gerukatte Gangayya Shetty had died on the stage.

