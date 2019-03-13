Home States Karnataka

12-year-old boy thrashed, tied to bike for entering farm in Karnataka

The boys were playing near a fish pond inside the farm despite the Ballollis warning them against doing so.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 09:04 AM

Bike

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ATHANI (BELAGAVI DISTRICT): A 12-year-old boy was grievously injured after he was reportedly tied to a motorcycle with a rope and dragged around for about 10 minutes by two persons in Athani, for entering their farm to play, on Sunday. The duo has been since arrested.

According to the police, the boy allegedly entered a farm located on the outskirts of Athani town to play with friends on Sunday when he was caught by Annappa Ballolli (38) and Murali Ballolli (21), the farm owners.

The boys were playing near a fish pond inside the farm despite the Ballollis warning them against doing so.  Enraged by this, Annappa and Murali allegedly beat up the boys. They requested the duo to pardon them, but the latter began to attack them violently, sources said. 

Residents demand stringent punishment

According to police, Annappa and Murali first tied the hands and legs of one of the boys with ropes and later tied him to a bike with another rope and started riding the two-wheeler. The duo reportedly did not spare the boy even as he was yelling in pain. After a while, they left the boy but by then, he had sustained wounds all over his body.

After the news of the brutal act spread like wildfire in Athani, the boy’s parents rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital. Athani police have arrested both the accused and produced them before a court on Monday. Several residents of Athani have demanded that the police initiate stringent action against the duo.

